Protesters plan to rally at the Capitol to express opposition to Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home executive order designed to limit spread of COVID-19; Kelly says reopening society will be "far more complex than merely flipping a switch"; Governor is preparing to release an undisclosed number of prison inmates on humanitarian grounds

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

TOPEKA — University of Kansas Health System chief medical officer Steve Stites says people who demand an abrupt reopening of society without adherence to principles of social distancing and good hygiene see the world as it was — not as it is.

He said assembly of people irritated by Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order planned a protest noon Thursday outside the Capitol building, which is closed to visitors due to the influx of COVID-19, reflected both the cherished right to freedom of expression and a dangerous lack of public health discipline.

Evidence is overwhelming that congregating people in a pandemic spreads disease, Stites said. Folks will be asked to stay six feet apart, cough into an elbow and use hand cleaner, he said, but many will veer from those standards.

He has a message for the anti-quarantine crowd.

"Did that work in the meatpacking plants? No," said Stites, the physician-turned host of KU Hospital System’s daily online program on coronavirus. "Does that work in nursing homes? No. Did that work in churches when there are a lot of people? No."

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is monitoring 45 clusters of COVID-19 across Kansas. Seventeen are at long-term care facilities, where 58 of the state’s 110 victims resided. Five religious gatherings in Kansas led to seven fatalities. Meatpacking plants in Garden City, Emporia and Dodge City have generated more than 180 of the state’s 2,200 confirmed cases and prompted state officials to work on securing quarantine housing for carriers of the virus.

"If you want to think about reopening society and you want to go out and have a protest about it, can you think of a worse way to make your point than watch a lot of people get infected?" Stites said.

On the march

At noon Thursday, the Capitol in Topeka will be the scene of a pedestrian and vehicular march to express opposition to Kelly’s stay-at-home order for nonessential workers that contributed to an unprecedented surge in Kansas unemployment.

It’s modeled after demonstrations targeting capitol cities in Ohio, Nebraska, Kentucky, Colorado, Utah, Maryland, Texas, Arizona, Pennsylvania and other states. President Donald Trump helped the movement by posting to Twitter that people should try to liberate the states of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.

"Ninety-seven percent of cases worldwide are considered mild. Only 3% of cases are considered potentially fatal. There is zero justification for shutting things down continually," said Eric Fahnestock, who posted to Facebook enthusiasts of the Kansas protest.

Some activists are organizing under banners of Open Up Kansas and Lock Down the Governor. An individual posted to Facebook an image of signs she made in preparation for the event: "End The Panicdemic," "My Business, My Choice" and "Freedom Is Essential."

Marion resident David Schneider said he was helping publicize the rally against the governor’s intrusive executive orders.

He said one-third of the state’s counties had yet to confirm through testing a case of COVID-19.

"The whole goal was to flatten the curve to protect our health care facilities. Now hospitals are laying off workers due to lack of patients," Schneider said. "The governor is playing games with Kansans’ livelihoods in the interest of gaining political advantage over the Legislature."

Statehouse views

Kelly, who says she’s concentrated on public health issues rather than political implications of the pandemic, said she hadn’t personally communicated with any of protesters about their concerns. She’s read news accounts of heartburn about consequences of an economic shutdown designed to lower infections and deaths.

"I really understand people are tired," the governor said. "This is frustrating to be cooped up. It is frustrating to not go to work and have a paycheck coming in."

Her statewide emergency declaration is due to expire May 1, but the governor wants it extended. The stay-at-home order runs through May 3. If certain state executive orders expire, county health officials would be responsible for adopting restrictions. If the virus rebounded in Kansas, she said, it might be necessary to impose new restrictions in the fall or winter.

Kelly’s benchmarks for reopening Kansas business and society will be tied to testing capacity, personal protection supplies, contact tracing and hospital space.

"This will be a gradual rollout," Kelly said. "It will be far more complex than merely flipping a switch or rescinding an executive order."

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said the governor had made zealous use of executive power. It’s no surprise she’s the target of a protest, Wagle said.

"I think it’s right for them to express their concern. I hear it at home. We just continue to have more and more layoffs," Wagle said

Early release

Kelly said she was a couple days away from announcing release of inmates by the Kansas Department of Corrections because of coronavirus.

COVID-19 has been detected in inmates or employees at Lansing, Topeka and Wichita prisons. Sixty employees and 50 inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive, the agency said Wednesday. One prisoner and one staff at Topeka Correctional Facility were positive for the virus, while one inmate at the Wichita work release facility contracted the virus.

"I don’t want anybody to think it’s going to be a whole huge number, but we have gone through the list of people who might be eligible for that," Kelly said.

Meanwhile, ACLU of Kansas said a Leavenworth County District Court judge decided a lawsuit seeking release of vulnerable inmates jeopardized by COVID-19 would proceed.

The ACLU argue conditions in Department of Corrections facilities constitute a violation of Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment. Inmates over 50 years of age with underlying conditions such as diabetes and asthma cannot practice social distancing or other preventative measures recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We think this is a very positive development," said Lauren Bonds, legal director for ACLU of Kansas.

The eight plaintiff prisoners range in age from 21 to 57 and sleep and eat in confined areas at Lansing, Ellsworth and Topeka correctional facilities.