As the weather gets warmer and the grass get greener, farmers and ranchers all across the country welcome spring babies. Tyler Heinson of Greensburg is one of those farmers.

“It’s very rewarding to see the implementation of your breeding program pay off,” said Heinson. “I have been really interested in the genetics and implementing a genetic program for the last 3 years. We have been genomic testing. Which is where you draw blood to get an EPD (expected progeny difference) on the cow itself.”

This year, Heinson Farms welcomed 71 calves into the world to join 72 other cows in their herd. Calving season is about over for the Heinson family, which is compromised of Tyler and his wife Mindy, and their four kids. Calving season ends in April, and they’re hoping to add one more calf for the season to bring their calving percentage to 100 percent.

“This year has been a really successful calving year. Everything looks good and healthy,” said Heinson.

There is a lot that goes into a healthy herd, but it can be anything from the disposition of the cattle to pasture management, according to Heinson.

He got his start as a farmer when he was asked to move back to Greensburg to work for an older farmer who was looking to retire. Since then, Heinson has picked up ground on his own.

When asked where his love from agriculture comes from, Heinson attributes that to his grandparents who were farmers in Meade.

“My grandma said that I used to farm her carpet all the time when I was little and the first tractor I drove was my grandpa’s Case 930,” said Heinson.

Heinson, along with farmers throughout this region, put in countless hours of work into creating a successful and healthy herd, and this year, the hard work has paid off.

Falling cattle prices tied to markets affected by COVID-19 issues have some cattlemen wondering about the future of their industry, but many, like Heinson are willing to take it one spring calving season at a time.

With improved genetics and a healthy herd out on green pasture so far this year, it’s hard not to be optimistic about beef in Kiowa County.