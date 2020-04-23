Hutchinson native Richard Bright had been leading the federal agency involved in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, until he was reassigned this week in a move he believes was politically motivated.

Bright had been directing the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, and was deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response.

He was reassigned, however, to what he called "a less impactful position at the National Institutes of Health" after he challenged directives by the Trump administration to push the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.

According to previous stories in The News, Bright was born and raised in downtown Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1984.

In September 2017, he was awarded a place on Hutchinson High School’s Wall of Honor and he was honored in the homecoming parade.

After graduating from HHS, he spent a couple of years studying at the University of Kansas and finished his bachelor’s degree in biology — medical technology — and physical sciences from Auburn University. He earned his Ph.D. in immunology and molecular pathogenesis from Emory University.

His work has been in developing medical countermeasures against a number of threats, including pandemic influenzas and emerging infectious diseases, such as the Ebola virus and Zika virus outbreaks.

Bright told The News in 2017, he became intrigued with the devastating 1918 flu pandemic that started at the U.S. Army base at Fort Riley and spread globally.

"I was fascinated that maybe a boy from Kansas could do something that could be impactful to global health," he said.

Per CNN, the president insisted he had nothing to do with Bright's ouster and he’d "never heard of him."

The New York Times reported, "Dr. Bright did not directly name Mr. Trump. But the searing language he used left little doubt that he viewed the administration’s support for the drug [hydroxychloroquinine) as pressure to ignore scientific facts in favor of politics."

"My professional background has prepared me for a moment like this — to confront and defeat a deadly virus that threatens Americans and people around the globe," Bright wrote in a statement posted by CNN. "To this point, I have led the government’s efforts to invest in the best science available to combat the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the NYT report, Bright has hired lawyers who represent whistle-blowers, who released a statement calling Bright’s work reassignment as "retaliation, plain and simple" and said they planned to ask for an investigation.

Read Bright’s statement in full at https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/22/politics/read-whistleblower-vaccine-development/index.html/.