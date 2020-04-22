Just before noon Wednesday, Reno County reported its 16th positive case of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of people at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center waiting on test results for possible COVID-19 infections also shot up overnight.

The newest positive case is a man in his 30s with an unknown source of exposure who is in home isolation, according to a health department news release.

The county’s positive case number includes 15 confirmed through testing done in county and one confirmed in Ford County who briefly relocated here. Of those, six are considered recovered and 10 are active cases.

Wednesday morning there were nine people at the hospital awaiting confirmation testing results, said Hutchinson Regional Medical Center vice president Chuck Welch.

Those nine don’t include a man who was confirmed earlier this week as the county’s 14th positive case and who remains on a ventilator.

"We have five PUI (persons under investigation) in the COVID ward, with four more in the isolation area we call the ICU queue, between the ICU and COVID ward," Welch said. "One of the nine are positive for COVID-19."

On the other hand, the number of people previously listed as suspected cases from self-reporting forms submitted to the county health department has dropped, after testing for two more individuals came back negative.

The health department has received 90 self-report forms, of whom 70 people have provided contact information for follow-up.

The agency originally identified 10 of those as likely suspect COVID-19 cases. Of those, however, four have now been removed after testing came back negative, said health department director Nick Baldetti.

The number of tests pending at state or private labs on Wednesday morning was 57, Baldetti said.