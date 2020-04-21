On Monday, April 21, the Pratt County Sheriff's Office released a scam alert notice to citizens of Pratt County.

“An organization calling itself the United States Deputy Sheriff's Association has been mailing our citizens,” said Pratt County Sheriff Jimmy White. “The mailing is requesting money to purchase safety equipment in the Pratt area.”

White said he has never been contacted by the association requesting the money and his department is in no way asking area residents to send money for safety equipment.

“The only reason I found out about this was because someone local here mailed me a check directly, instead of to the organization, because they thought it should go to us here,” White said. “We believe this is a scam. Please do not send any money to the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association.”

White said that anything that was a legitimate request from him or his office would have to have his signature on it, and this mailing has nothing on it to signify it is a legal request.

“We want to get the word out as quickly as possible that people should not respond to this mailing,” White said.