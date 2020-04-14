Weekend thunderstorms have given way to colder temperatures.

“This has been some freaky weather here lately,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said storms produced more than 1.5 inches of rain in some areas of the county over the weekend as well as dime-size hail.

Magaha said he monitored Stranger Creek, which is prone to flooding, over the weekend. But the storms did not cause any flooding issues.

Following the storms, Leavenworth County was placed under a freeze warning Sunday night as temperatures dropped into the upper 20s. And another freeze warning was issued for Monday night.

Temperatures for tonight also may be around the freezing point. Wednesday night may be a little warmer with lows in the mid 30s, according to a National Weather Service forecast for the city of Leavenworth.

The low Thursday night could be near the freezing mark.

Forecasters are predicting warming temperatures for the coming weekend with highs in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

