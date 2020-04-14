Heart of Kansas expands telemedicine services

GREAT BEND – Heart of Kansas Family Health Care has expanded telemedicine services at its three locations to further reduce the risk of patient and staff exposure to COVID-19.

“Telemedicine is now available to our patients who need care and treatment from our medical and behavioral health providers,” said Brett Middleton, chief executive officer. “We have provided psychiatric services via telemedicine for about five years but in light of this crisis, we wanted to expand the service for the safety and well-being of patients, families and staff.

“We strongly encourage our patients to take advantage of telemedicine services,” Middleton continued. “It is an effective way for them to receive the valuable medical care they deserve without having to come into the office.”

There is no particular app to download on a computer or mobile device. Instead, Heart of Kansas obtains email addresses from patients and then sets them up in the telemedicine system.

“They will receive an email inviting them to create a log-in for their appointment,” Middleton explained. “If the patient chooses to participate in the platform we have established for telemedicine, they will be able to see their provider on the screen during their appointment.”

Telemedicine services are available to all patients, especially those who are considered most at risk for COVID-19.

American Eagle Outfitters gifts $50K to Ottawa

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. on Monday announced a $50,000 grant to the city of Ottawa to provide assistance to local businesses and nonprofits suffering as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“The City of Ottawa greatly appreciates the generosity of American Eagle Outfitters, which will help our community and small businesses in ways that would have otherwise not been possible,” said Mayor Tom Weigand. “The measures that AEO has taken to prioritize the health and safety of their workforce and our community far exceeds CDC guidance; and by remaining operational, fuels the continual flow of commerce throughout our region.”

Additionally, AEO has donated 28,000 masks to Ottawa first responders and public health officials and has partnered with local restaurants to provide more than $100,000 in meals to AEO associates and their families, organization officials said. Many AEO associates donated their meals to numerous community organizations, including Franklin and Miami County first responders, Advent Health, Meals on Wheels and ECKAN, among others.

“At American Eagle Outfitters we believe that taking care of our associates and customers also means taking care of the communities where they live and work,” said Michael Rempell, chief operations officer. “Our Ottawa distribution facility has been the lifeblood of our company for more than 15 years, and we continue to be inspired by the passion and dedication of our associates and the community at large. Managing through this crisis with the highest health and safety measures is our top priority, while also helping to support the local economy and preserve jobs.”

