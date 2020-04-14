I took a walk in the cool of the morning and my rabbit, Peter, showed up as he does most days in my front lawn. This particular spring morning 'sister Peter' ran across the front yard also. A short time later the sun made a appearance. In that moment I realized anew that God is in control, life will go on. In time, with Gods help, America will over come the Corona-virus. Lets continue to pray for our troops, first responders, police & fire departments, And sheriff's deputies.

Our 2020 Easter was much different than others this year. May God Bless Baxter Springs, Cherokee County and the United States of America!

Lets travel back 'somewhere in time' to August 10, 2001. Following is the Baxter Springs faculty, Board of Education, members, DeAnn Binns, Melanie Bingham, Wayne Stith, Charlie Kuehn, Terry Daniels, Gary Cottrell, and Chuck Wren.

Cool deals at Unlimited Elegance Gift Shop, (now open next to Unlimited Elegance Beauty Salon). Get your gifts, hair, and nails done without a lot of hassle. Gift items include: flower accessories, jewelry, crystal, and Victorian items. 1222 & 1220 Military Avenue, Baxter Springs, 620-856-3111, owner Mary Thompson. (2001)

A brush with great prices on all merchandise, dolls, tools, handles, clocks, novelty items, curios, bargains galore at Lone Pine Variety, 4 miles east of Baxter Springs on Hwy. 166, also special tire sales.

August 2, 2001 Baxter Springs adult softball standings CO-ED, "Church League," Bethel defeated Spring River 15-12...Spring River defeated Fellowship Baptist 9-5, Nazarene (Galena) defeated Bethel 15-14.

August 6, "Mens League" Sharps Auto Body defeated Leigh Manor 10-6, Classic Floors lost to Miami Ind. 15-9, Legacy forfeited to the 69ers, Nations forfeited to the Bizzy Beavers.

August 7, Sharps Auto Body lost to Red Lion 17-15, Floyd's team defeated Spence's team 11-4, Baxter Springs Citizen defeated Riverton Building 25-3, KAOS lost to Brew Crew 12-7.

Senior Services lunch Menu, Thursday August 16, 2001, BBQ, Chicken/bun, potato salad, green beans, white cake, with strawberries, milk...Friday, pork patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, stewed apples, peanut butter cookie, wheat bread, jelly, milk.

Angel Inn Daycare, now open in Riverton. Quality care for your child. Competitive rates, nice quite neighborhood, over size yard.

Qualified, experienced, caregivers, lots of activities, 3 blocks from Riverton School.We have openings for children of all ages.(2001)

August 15, 2001, area back to school breakfast and lunch menu, Cereal, Long John w/icing, fresh fruit,

Hamburger on bun w/fries, tater tots w/cheese, fresh fruit, and no-bake cookie.

August 16, Pancake/sausage on stick w/syrup, sausage patty, and a variety of juices.

Beef Ravioli, green beans, garlic bread, and banana pudding. All meals served with a choice of milk.

Baxter Drug, Health-Mart, (Terry L. Martin Pharmacist /Owner) 1000 Military, Baxter Springs, We deliver! (2001)

Well friends that's our look back as in hope we plan for the future.

— Lyon is a international writer, world traveler and poet who lives part-time in Baxter Springs Kansas.