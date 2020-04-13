This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

Loan maturity on Marketing Assistance Loans has been extended to 12 months, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The extension is to provide producers with marketing flexibilities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow more time to repay the loans.

According to the USDA, the extension is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and increases the maturity of the loan from nine months previously.

“Spring is the season when most producers have the biggest need for capital, and many may have or are considering putting commodities under loan," said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a news release. "Extending the commodity loan maturity affords farmers more time to market their commodity and repay their loan at a later time. “We are extremely pleased that USDA can offer these marketing flexibilities at this critical time for the agriculture industry and the nation.”

According to the USDA, eligible commodities for the loan include barley, chickpeas (small and large), corn, cotton (upland and extra-long staple), dry peas, grain sorghum, honey, lentils, mohair, oats, peanuts, rice (long and medium grain), soybeans, unshorn pelts, wheat, wool (graded and nongraded); and other oilseeds, including canola, crambe, flaxseed, mustard seed, rapeseed, safflower, sunflower seed, and sesame seed.

Seed cotton and sugar are not eligible.

With a commodity under a loan it will provide producers interim financing to meet cash flow needs without having to sell commodities when market prices are low.

For more information on Marketing Assistance Loans, contact the Farm Service Agency county office near you.

USDA Service Centers, including FSA county offices, are open for business by phone appointment only, and field work will continue through appropriate social distancing.

Program delivery staff will continue to work with producers by phone or online services if possible.

To conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency, appointments must be made by phone.

For more information, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.

