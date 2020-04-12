Arlan Newell, Broker at J.P. Weigand & Sons Inc., welcomed Realtor Shannon Shea to his growing team of sales associates.

Shea brings 37 years of industry experience to the company and she looks forward to continuing her career assisting buyers and sellers achieve their goals.

J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc. is located at 1716 E. 30th Ave., and can be reached at (620) 663-4458.

***

Superior Boiler announced that Lisa Smith has been hired as vice president of finance for Superior Holding.

Smith will lead and have oversight responsibilities for the accounting and financial management initiatives for all Superior Holding businesses, which manufacture products in Hutchinson and Richmond, Virginia.

Smith has extensive experience working in finance and accounting roles in a manufacturing environment. She previously worked for Superior for 17 years and was the company’s controller before leaving in late 2017 to work for another local manufacturer.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa rejoin our team in this key and expanded role,” said Superior Boiler President and CEO Doug Wright. “Lisa did an excellent job while she was with us previously, and we’re excited about her leadership as we move forward on several key strategic initiatives. Her familiarity with the company and experience in a manufacturing environment is a definite plus as Superior continues its growth trajectory.”