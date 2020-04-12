As the widespread realities of the COVID-19 pandemic have trickled into – or in some cases, ambushed – the everyday lives of Reno County residents over the past several weeks, area nonprofit organizations have been bracing for a tsunami of need.

Across the state and nation, the ripple effects of COVID-19 are driving people out of steady jobs to unemployment lines and away from small businesses as quarantines keep people at home.

“More and more of our businesses are experiencing reduced or halted operations due to the pandemic, and because of this, we are going to see our unemployment numbers soar,” said Lisa Gleason, executive director of the United Way of Reno County. “These are hard-working individuals who have suddenly been forced to worry about how they will take care of their families and will need resources to help them get stable in such an unstable time.”

In response, Reno County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) activated to help sustain those hardest-hit families. Part of VOAD’s protocol is the establishment of an unmet needs fund to help with food, rent, utilities and even prescription drug assistance. The United Way of Reno County oversees the fund.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson Community Foundation knew that one of the roles it needed to play in this crisis was that of listener, according to Aubrey Abbott Patterson, president and CEO. The staff began working from home March 17 and in the ensuing days, conducted numerous telephone and video conferences with donors, community leaders and philanthropic colleagues seeking to learn how the organization might best support the community through the pandemic.

Staff knew after a call with more than 80 Reno County nonprofit organizations March 20 that the needs across the sector, whose resources are always finite, had become infinitely more acute, Patterson said.

Inspired by the high impact of a campaign launched by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to support small businesses while helping those struggling economically, Patterson wondered if the idea could be adopted in Reno County as a way to help shore up local businesses, build Reno County VOAD’s unmet needs fund and inspire philanthropy in the community.

Knowing such an endeavor would require collaboration, she pitched the idea to Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce President Debra Teufel and Gleason. They quickly agreed.

After an intense 48-hour operation in which the three organizations worked together to roll out the website and onboard businesses, an online buy local/give local program at RallyReno.org was unveiled on March 23.

“Thank goodness for partners like the Chamber and United Way. The Rally Reno County campaign launched without a hitch because our organizations share the same vision for our community and our staffs have killer skills and work ethics,” Patterson said.

Customers can go to RallyReno.org and purchase gift cards from more than 85 Reno County businesses – and more that are added every day. That amount will be matched from a Hutchinson Community Foundation donor and the money will be given to the unmet needs fund.

Equally, businesses that would like to participate can enroll at the website and individuals and families in need can apply for assistance there.

The community quickly responded to the effort, and on April 8, the campaign reached its initial $50,000 goal. The community foundation then announced another $25,000 in matching funds were available from a donor. As of April 10, more than $59,000 in gift cards had been sold on the website.

“Community Foundation donors love this program because it allows them to leverage their charitable gifts and help small business owners and workers affected by the crisis at the same time,” Patterson said. “Ours is a very generous community that looks for ways to take care of and invest in its own people.”

For the chamber, which oversees the business onboarding and payment process, Rally Reno has been a way to offer a lifeline of sorts to struggling businesses.

“It has been so rewarding to get calls and emails from our Hutch Chamber members who are thrilled to see the community and nonprofit organizations coming together to do something not only for the businesses but for people who are finding themselves in need amidst the impacts of COVID-19,” Teufel said. “The checks cut each week from RallyReno.org purchases are helping our small business members cover critical expenses now to keep their businesses viable – sometimes covering utilities, rent, insurance and payroll to help them make it through this business disruption.”

Teufel also notes the importance of community partnerships in weathering not only the current crisis, but ones in the future.

“It’s also been wonderful to see these nonprofit agencies come together to solve a need in the community in quick fashion,” she said. “These strong relationships across our organizations will collectively help our community and citizens sustain during this unprecedented time and create more collaboration models for future community crisis work together.”