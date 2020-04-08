Updated: 6:45 p.m. April 8, 2020, with a quotation from the garrison commander.

People visiting retail and medical facilities on Fort Leavenworth are now required to wear cloth face coverings in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to the fort's garrison commander.

In a letter to the Fort Leavenworth community, the garrison commander, Col. Harry D. Hung stated people in general are strongly encouraged to wear cloth face coverings in public settings based on Department of Defense guidance. But people are required to wear face coverings around their noses and mouths at places such as the Exchange, Commissary, Express and Munson Health Center.

"You may either purchase or make your own face coverings," Hung stated in the letter, which was written Tuesday. "Face coverings should not be used on children younger than 2 years of age. To be clear, this is not a substitute for social distancing. This is a measure to further enhance your protection."

This requirement extends to visitors who come from outside of the Army post, according to Jeff Wingo, public affairs officer for the garrison.