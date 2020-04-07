A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sumner County.

The Sumner County Health Department alerted the public after receiving confirmation of a second COVID-19 case in Sumner County on April 2.

The patient is a woman in her 50’s who resides in the northern part of the county, the health department reported. She has been in quarantine. All contacts have been identified and contacted.

The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Sumner County was reported March 25. In that case, a man in his 60s who resides in the northern part of the county contracted the virus. He is still being hospitalized in Wichita where he has made improvements and is in stable condition, Laura Rettig, director of the Sumner County Health Dept. said.

Rettig said the health department has been working with Sumner County Family Care Center in Wellington and Integris Caldwell Family Clinic in Caldwell. The two clinics have been providing screenings and testing for COVID-19.

Anyone with any questions or concerns, please call the Sumner County Health Department at 620-326-2774.