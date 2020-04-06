Today’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Kansas:

• 9:44 p.m. Monday: Due to concerns over COVID-19, Life Time, a lifestyle brand which owns and produced the annual Garmin Dirty Kanza cycling event in Emporia, announced the race has been postponed from its original May 29-31 dates to Sept. 10-13. The event — which features different course options ranging from 50 miles to 350 miles — has drawn competitors from all over the world, thus making the logistics of holding the event this year in May virtually impossible.

• 6:19 p.m. Monday: U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., joined 41 senators to urge U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to provide relief to farmers during COVID-19 closures. These senators wrote a letter that calls on the administration to make temporary flexibilities on Farm Service Agency loans permanent for the duration of COVID-19 shutdowns and to ensure adequate access to credit during this period of market uncertainty.

• 5:19 p.m. Monday: In order to adhere to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, Stormont Vail Health is requiring everyone working in its hospital to wear a face mask. However, many workers will have to bring their own masks from home because there aren’t enough supplies on hand. Stormont staff were notified of the change in an email Friday, according to documents distributed to staff members and obtained by The Capital-Journal. The requirement goes into effect Tuesday.

• 4:58 p.m. Monday: North Fairview Elementary student Jack Fincham was ready to compete in the National Geographic GeoBee State Competition on March 27 at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene until COVID-19 shut everything down. The winners of the state competitions were scheduled to compete in the national contest on May 18. "I was sad because having to redo the school geography bee again makes me shake. I am not so confident I’ll make it again next year," said Fincham, a fourth-grader.

• 3:58 p.m. Monday: For the likes of Topeka native Gary Woodland, the reigning U.S. Open champion, the picture of what lies ahead became clearer with three of golf's four majors announcing rescheduled dates. "The big deal is it gives you hope that we’ll get through this and be able to get back out there and play," Woodland said.

• 3:13 p.m. Monday: Domestic violence shelters continue to offer services in light of significant hardship, notes The Capital-Journal editorial board. Their staff are to be commended for their dedication, and Kansans in a position to support these programs should do so.

• 1:47 p.m. Monday: Now more than ever, those who golf know that adhering to guidelines laid out by courses nationwide allowing them to stay open for play during the COVID-19 pandemic is of utmost importance. "I think everybody needs to realize if you want to play golf at all, you have to go by the rules," Topekan Chuck Norris said Sunday prior to teeing off at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

• 1:31 p.m. Monday: Beth Schepker is by no means on the "front lines" of the fight against this terrible virus in New York, the University of Kansas School of Medicine graduate writes, but she does have many friends and colleagues who are, and she's heard some pretty terrifying stories.

• 12:28 p.m. Monday: Buying food locally whenever possible is "especially important" right now, says Stafford County Extension Agent Amy Collins, with family businesses like Spare Produce in St. John proving essential.

• 12:16 p.m. Monday: We together will empower our community, overcome these challenging times and thrive for generations to come, writes Advisors Excel co-founder and Stormont Vail Health board of directors member Cody Foster.

• 10:18 a.m. Monday: Shawnee County has recorded its third death from the COVID-19 virus, health department director Linda Ochs said at Monday’s county commission meeting. Also at that meeting, commissioners voted 3-0 to appoint emergency management director Dusty Nichols to replace Ochs as incident commander of the county’s COVID-19 response team.

• 9:57 a.m. Monday: The Kansas Department of Corrections says it is taking additional steps to avoid further transmission of the virus after an inmate at the state-run prison in Lansing tested positive, but inmate advocates say the prison setting makes consistent physical distancing virtually impossible. "We knew this would end up happening, but it still makes me incredibly sad to hear," said Heather Cessna, executive director of Kansas Board of Indigents’ Defense Services.

