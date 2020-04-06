The Lansing Correctional Facility modified its operational schedule over the weekend after another employee and an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 is man over the age of 20. He is the fourth employee at the state prison to test positive for the virus.

The inmate is a man over the age of 50. He is the first inmate at the prison to test positive for the coronavirus.

As a result of the new cases, prison officials have reduced movement of inmates so they will remain in their units, but they are not locked down in cells. Necessary movement to recreation or jobs will occur primarily in groups, or cohorts, from the same unit. Staffing has been modified due to increased absences, according to the news release.

"The additional steps today illustrate our continued effort to follow all guidelines issued by public health officials," Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said Saturday in a news release. "We appreciate the continued support and guidance of (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) and Gov. Laura Kelly, as we conduct our work in these challenging times."

LCF currently has 1,906 inmates.