Inmate advocates 'not asking for the doors to be flung open;’ work release continues, under evaluation, for Lansing inmates; health official warns of pet contamination; Kansas cases could peak in early May; state has 25 deaths, 845 infections

TOPEKA — The revelation that an inmate at the state-run prison in Lansing has tested positive for COVID-19 affirms the need for action for those who warned of dire consequences for the state’s overcrowded prison population.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says it is taking additional steps to avoid further transmission of the virus, but inmate advocates say the prison setting makes consistent physical distancing virtually impossible.

Last week, three staff members at the Lansing prison were confirmed to have the coronavirus, prompting calls for Gov. Laura Kelly to release hundreds of inmates who are either close to their release date or incarcerated for probation violations. Then, on Saturday, the corrections department announced a Lansing inmate over the age of 50, as well as another staff member, had tested positive.

"We knew this would end up happening, but it still makes me incredibly sad to hear,“ said Heather Cessna, executive director of Kansas Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, responding to the news on Twitter.

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, said the corrections department is designed to release people every day and should be able to accelerate the process.

“We are not asking for the doors to be flung open,” Bushnell said. “We’re asking for the governor to direct KDOC to take these steps, which it was always capable of doing, but which needs her leadership to define those categories of individuals who should be released — either by commuting sentences or ordering house arrest to reduce overcrowding.”

Cessna and Bushnell flagged concerns of unchecked risks to inmates in a letter to Kelly that was co-signed along with Jennifer Roth, of the Kansas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and Melody Brannon, federal public defender for Kansas. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and other groups also have called for the Kelly administration to use her emergency powers to protect inmates.

In a news briefing last week, Kelly said her administration isolated the Lansing staff members who had tested positive to avoid further infection.

"We are really at the exploratory phase right now on what action we may or may not need to take regarding our corrections facilities,“ Kelly said.

Corrections secretary Jeff Zmuda said the infection of an inmate prompted several changes at Lansing, through consultation with officials at the Kansas Deparmtnet of Health and Environment. Inmates now are restricted to their units, but not locked down in cells.

Rebecca Witte, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said the agency is evaluating work release programs for Lansing inmates. Factors being considered are whether inmates work for essential industry, the company’s adherence to KDHE guidelines, and the possibility of contact with the public.

“When workers return to the facility, they have their temperature read and take part in our active screening process,” Witte said.

Kansas health officials have reported 25 deaths and 845 infections from the coronavirus, which first was detected in the state on March 7.

Kelly installed a statewide stay-at-home order that took effect last week to slow the spread of COVID-19. The corrections department canceled all visitation to state prisons on March 13.

“Now is one of the safest times to release people,” Bushnell said. “They have been ordered to shelter in place, reducing many of the concerns expressed about when a formerly incarcerated citizen returns home.”

The letter by Bushnell, Cessna, Roth and Brannon raised concerns about the threat of a highly contagious disease among an overcrowded prison population, where 40% of inmates are considered to be vulnerable to serious illness.

Several state prisons have populations that exceed capacity. The Lansing Correctional Facility had 1,665 inmates as of March 27, with capacity for 1,906. But the local hospital has just six intensive care units, the advocates said.

“Without prompt and decisive action, our overcapacity prisons and jails will foster the spread of COVID-19, which will overwhelm both correctional and community health care systems, many of which are in smaller towns,” they wrote in the letter to the governor. “The only moral and constitutional solution is to immediately order, under your emergency authority, the release of as many people as possible.

They called on Kelly to release medically fragile older inmates who are at high risk for infection, those who have six months or less to serve, and anyone behind bars for minor probation violations.

The ACLU of Kansas estimates between 500 and 750 people currently are in prison for technical violations of probation — nonviolent offenders who failed to pay a fee, didn’t show up for a mandatory check-in, broke curfew or failed to stay away from “disreputable” characters.

The rough estimate is based on a study of those who were in prison last year for probation violations, as well as historical data from 2014 to 2018.

“Overcrowded, confined spaces are particularly conducive to spreading COVID-19,” said Nadine Johnson, executive director of the ACLU of Kansas. “This makes our prisons, and the populations that are housed in and work there, especially vulnerable. Arresting and confining individuals for noncriminal violations of their probation conditions exacerbates an already perilous situation and puts our communities at further risk.”

Tiger sting

Dana Hawkinson, director of inpatient critical care for infectious diseases at the University of Kansas Health System, says people should be cautious about handling their pets while under quarantine with symptoms of the coronavirus.

Officials revealed Sunday that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo had tested positive for COVID-19. The animal, along with several lions and other tigers, were suffering from a dry cough.

Hawkinson said Monday the news wasn’t surprising because viruses frequently jump species. COVID-19 is believed to have originated in bats before making the leap to humans.

The concern, he said, is that the virus could could interact with some other viral DNA and change in some way.

"This is more evidence that we need to be careful around other species, other animals, even possibly our home pets, but we still don't know the full impact of what that means at this point with this virus,“ Hawkinson said.

Far from over

Steven Sites, chief medical officer at KU Health System, expressed optimism Monday that the number of infected patients at the hospital remains at 33, the same number as Friday.

He likened the situation to a baseball game still in the first inning.

"Coronavirus may be up 2 to 1, but we're making a comeback,“ Sites said.

Kansas could be weeks away from a grand slam. Sites said coronavirus cases in Kansas could peak in early May, which is later than projections by KDHE. Kansas is still on the flat part of the curve, Sites said, where the numbers haven’t rapidly accelerated like they have in other parts of the country.

The limited number of tests in Kansas makes it difficult to gauge the penetration of the virus, which Sites said is just starting to spread into more rural areas of the state.

Documented cases in Kansas have increased from 82 two weeks ago and 368 at the start of last week, with concentrations in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

"That whole peak in Kansas is going to look a little funny because the density is so much less out west that it's going to rise more rapidly in the urban areas, and then it's going to slowly rise out in the western counties,“ Sites said.