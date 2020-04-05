On Palm Sunday this week, attendees of the Solid Rock Bible Church gathered as a congregation, guided by ushers, to hear a sermon together — all while staying 6 feet apart.

The church met drive-in theater-style. Families stayed in their vehicles and tuned in to hear pastors speak on a low-power FM station, the kind used to broadcast music with home Christmas light displays. Simply Good Overstocks allowed the church to use their South Hutchinson parking lot for the 11 a.m. gathering.

“After hearing of a church in North Carolina doing this last Sunday, we, as a church, thought it was a great idea,” said Pastor Lee Smith.

From the “pulpit,” a raised platform on a trailer, Smith offered a welcome to the congregation, which was met with several friendly honks.

“I’m sure you’ve been in church once where you’ve tuned out the pastor,” he said. “I hope you don’t literally do that today,” he laughed.

Pastor Wayne Johnson gave a message from 2 Timothy 3.

“Here we are, having church in a parking lot,” he said. Johnson noted that congregations around the world have risked their lives to meet as a church, and these challenges are a glimpse at the extreme measures employed.

On Easter, April 12, Pastor Smith will speak. Solid Rock Bible Church is normally located at 700 S. Main, South Hutchinson.