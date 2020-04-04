Divers searching the Delaware River Saturday along US-24 highway near Perry in southern Jefferson County found a missing refuse truck with the body of its driver inside, said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

That man’s identity wasn’t being released late Saturday afternoon.

Herrig said Deffenbaugh Waste Management contacted his office about 6:30 p.m. Friday to report the man and the truck were missing.

Deputies subsequently found indications that the truck had left US-24 and gone into the Delaware River near Perry, he said.

The dive team from the Overland Park Police Department entered that river Saturday afternoon to recover the truck and the body of the driver, Herrig said.

He said his department was also assisted at the scene by the Kansas Highway Patrol; Jefferson County Emergency Management; the fire departments for Kaw and Kentucky townships in Jefferson County; a hazardous materials team from Johnson County; the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office; Brown’s Super Service; and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.