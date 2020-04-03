While an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases for Hutchinson and Reno County is still weeks away, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has had several nights when seven, eight or even nine of the hospital’s 10 isolation rooms have been filled with ill patients waiting on virus test results.

"The bottleneck is in the testing," said Chuck Welch, vice president at HRMC. "It can take anywhere from 24 to 36 hours to get results back. If a patient comes in to be admitted and it looks like they have COVID-19, they are taken to an isolation room and swabbed, which is sent for testing, and they wait."

Until they receive the test results, they have to handle the patient as a presumptive case. Then, if it comes back negative, the patient can be moved to a regular room or released.

"We’ve had a lot of patients coming through here," but the majority were not sick enough to be hospitalized, and returned home, Welch said.

Of all the tests the hospital has submitted to laboratories, only one so far has come back positive for COVID-19, though they have also treated a few people who tested positive before they were hospitalized.

The hospital currently has three people in ICU with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, Welch said. He did not have their conditions.

"The good news story is that patient one, the first confirmed patient in the county, is now home and almost completely recovered and outside her quarantine," he said.

The concern, Welch said, is when expected patient surges begin to arrive, a situation the hospital continues to prepare for.

There have been small, sporadic surges, he said, but "so far we’ve not had the surge everyone is predicting. We’re really planning for it toward the end of April."

Welch said the hospital is seeing an average 15 to 25 patients a day with respiratory symptoms. That’s a lot higher than normal, he said, because a lot of patients suffering from seasonal allergies or upper respiratory illness fear they have COVID-19.

"Only those presenting with COVID-like symptoms that need admission to the hospital go to isolation," Welch said. "If they present with COVID-like symptoms but are well enough to go home, unfortunately they are asked to go home often times without testing as we just don’t have enough."

He estimated currently only 10% to 20% of those coming to the hospital are admitted, isolated and tested.

"More testing capability would greatly help," he said.

"We could possibly see lots of patients if this social spacing doesn’t work out," Welch said about projections. "I don’t know that we have any hard fast numbers, that we’re going to see exactly 105 patients, for example. But, just as we stated before, we are planning for the worst and praying for the best."

Based on those worst-case projections, he said, "We would have to utilize off-campus resources we’re lining up now. I think we’ll be OK."

Another part of the challenge of not having more rapid tests, or the ability to test many people, is the rate of protective equipment that care providers are having to go through.

"We continue to be very frugal with our PPE," he said. "We continue to raise the level of awareness, where it comes from and how much we’re using. If anything has changed, it’s that we went from a three-times-a-week assessment to looking now at it every day, making sure we’re staying on top of it."

"Our primary responsibility is keeping our staff healthy," he said. "Without our nurses and physicians, our pulmonologists and respiratory therapists, without those we cannot win."

Hospital staff are among those who have been tested, Welch said, but none were positive and all are back working.

While there have been relatively few positive novel coronavirus cases in the county as numbers around the state continue to rise, Welch said the county is on track with the experts' projections.

"I’m hoping that’s an overestimate on what we could see, but I’m not surprised (at the numbers so far)," he said. "I think if we continue along the projections we’ll start seeing most patients in the next couple of weeks. If not, then we’ve done a really good job of social distancing and the people of Reno County are doing the things they’re supposed to be doing, and maybe we’ll beat the projections."

The COVID-19 page on the county’s website includes a "Social Distancing Scoreboard" created by Unicast that used GPS tracking data from cellphones to measure how much movement is occurring in the county.

The scorecard on Thursday gave Reno County residents a D-minus, noting travel in the county had dropped off only 30% to 40% in the past 10 days, while it should have dropped 50% to 60% if only essential travel projections were met.

The state scored a C-minus.

"We were just discussing that and the thing about using GPS in rural areas is that many people live outside of town on the farm," Welch said. "Many drive several miles to get home. It’s a different ratio than if you live in the city. I have to study it more before I give it credence."

He’s seen "pockets of areas" where people appear to be disregarding the state’s orders to stay at home and not congregate, Welch said, but it seems most people, "at least anecdotally" are complying.

His real concern though, Welch said, is that "people don’t understand we’ve got to keep at it."

"We’ve got to push out two or three weeks where this viral body is going to start blossoming," he said. "There’s an incubation period of 10 to 14 days before it starts to hit home. All those projections are based on that."

"If we continue the things we are doing we’ve got a real shot at proving those projections wrong. But if we get tired of staying at home, if we’re sick of the family and start clustering and grouping, this virus will start jumping and growing again."

"I like to use the analogy of a grass fire," Welch said. "There’s a way to get out ahead of it and burn an area to create a space so the fire can’t jump. As people, we need to create space so the virus cannot jump person to person. If we stop doing that, that virus will pick up again."