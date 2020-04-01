EL DORADO ― The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday’s numbers and two more cases have been discovered in Butler County.

The exact description of the two new infected has yet to be released as the number jumped from three to five over night.

The state’s numbers continue to rise at a steady pace, gaining 50 new patients per day. With the state now with 482 cases, that is a 380 percent in cases over cases that were found to be positive on March 24.

Currently, 5,411 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Through the data we can see ages 20-44 have the most cases, with 138 cases (28.6%). It is the highest amount of cases of any age group listed on the KDHE website.

There have bee 70 people tested in Butler County for COVID-19, with 65 coming back with negative test results. Those numbers are test results from both KHEL and private labs.

The Governor will talk at 2 p.m. on the state’s update on COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order remains in effect until Sunday, April 19.