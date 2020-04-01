This content provided free of charge by The McPherson Sentinel. For more local journalism, subscribe to mcphersonsentinel.com.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit mass gatherings until at least May 10, Hutchinson Community College will not be holding its traditional in-person commencement ceremony on May 8 in the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Hutchinson Community College operates a satellite campus in McPherson.

“The academic achievements of our students deserve to be properly recognized and celebrated”, stated HutchCC President Dr. Carter File. “Toward this goal we are planning a virtual ceremony to be held at the regularly scheduled time – Friday, May 8 at 7:00 pm.”

The virtual ceremony will include many of the same elements as the traditional ceremony, including the reading of names for each graduate who submits the necessary items and the creation of the commencement program, which will be available on the College’s website. For those unable to tune in at the scheduled time, the ceremony will be available on-demand for future viewing.

The pinning ceremonies for Licensed Practical Nursing, Associate Degree Nursing, Health Information Management and EMS that are normally scheduled in conjunction with the all-college commencement will also not take place in the usual format. More information on these events will follow when format and timing is finalized.