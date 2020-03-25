Three more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County.

The most recent cases were announced this morning in a news release from the Leavenworth County Health Department. There now have been a total of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The most recent cases involve a man in his 70s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s, according to the news release.

The man in his 70s is reported to recently have traveled. The man in his 50s has no recent travel history but is known to have had close contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19. The man in his 30s has no recent travel history, according to the news release.

They remain quarantined at home along with family members.

Health Department officials are said to be working to identify people who have had close contact with those who recently tested positive for COVID-19. People who may have been exposed to the disease will be contacted by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Health Department officials continue to urge people practice good hygiene, stay informed, practice social distancing and limit in-person interactions. A person who is experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or other respiratory problems should call his or her health care provider or an urgent care clinic first to determine if testing is needed. If symptoms are mild, a person should not go to the emergency room, as this resource needs to remain available for those with the most critical needs, according to the news release.