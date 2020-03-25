Since many families rely on schools to provide breakfast and lunch, area districts

are working to provide food service delivery or pick up stations.

Skyline Schools USD 438 families and students may have meals delivered to them by their district. All families received an email explaining how they can have meals delivered to them. Superintendent Becca Flowers, Elementary School Principal Diane House, and Food Service Director Mariea Briggs have been working hard to make sure all families are getting everything they need.

"We are fiercely focused on getting those meals in our families’ hands and connecting with all our families to make sure everyone is doing okay," House said.

She personally drives a Skyline mini-bus route to make those important meal deliveries. Emma Gwinn and Tiffany Zimmerman also drive vehicles distributing food for Skyline students.

If any Skyline families did not receive an email or want more information, they can call the Skyline Office at (620) 672-5651.

At USD 382, Pratt Administration and Food Service Director Deb Swift have come up with a way for students to still get their daily meals. Beginning on Monday, March 23, drivers delivered coolers to pickup sites around Pratt, Preston and Iuka.

For individuals aged 1-18, all meals are free, even if they are not from Pratt.

"We are one community," said Superintendent Tony Helfrich.

For anyone older than 18, meals are $3.75, and they are encouraged to bring exact change to limit the exchange of physical money due to COVID-19 concerns. Any money that is over exact change will be considered a donation, and no change will be given back for that reason.

To receive the free meals, kids must be present at the drop off site, but don’t have to be accompanied by a parent. This means parents or other adults can’t pick up meals for kids who are not present at the site.

Included in each meal is the lunch for the day and the next day’s breakfast.

Food will be dropped off at Pratt sites between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop off sites in Pratt are: Liberty Middle School circle drive, Southwest Elementary north entrance by the cafeteria, May-Dennis Park in the public parking area, Friends Church (824 Maple St.), and Reach Church (1000 E. 6th St.).

Meals will also be delivered to Preston and Iuka, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Preston, and from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at the Iuka Co-op.

If needed for special circumstances, deliveries to other specific locations will be considered.

Questions can be asked at covid19@usd382.com.

The lunch and breakfast program began Tuesday, March 24. Patrons drive through pick-up zones on the north side of the campus, in front of the jr/sr high school office.

"We ask that you remain in the vehicle and staff will bring the meals to you,"Helfrich said.

Each person 18 years old and younger and in the vehicle will receive a lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day. Regulations state that the child must be present receive a meal. There is no charge for the meals.

At USD350 St. John, the following schedule has been established for food pick ups for students in front of the school.

Parent / Guardians with the last name A-F pick up at 11:30 a.m.

Parent / Guardians with the last name G-H pick up at 11:45 a.m.

Parent / Guardians with the last name I-M pick up at 12 noon.

Parent / Guardians with the last name N-Z pick up at 12:15 p.m.

"We ask for your understanding as we implement this new lunch and breakfast program during the school closure,"said Superintendent Josh Meyer. "We will do our best to ensure everyone that needs a meal gets one."

Delivery is not available this week and pick-up is only available at the school. Meyer said the school is working on a delivery schedule for those that live outside of the city limits and hope to have a that service viable next week.

In Kiowa County, USD 422 students and families may go to approved pick up sites in Greensburg and Mullinville. Curbside and doorstep deliveries will also be available for those who are unable to utilize pick up options, according to Superintendent Staci Derstein.

Breakfast and lunch is provided free for anyone age 1-18, made possible by a federal food program waiver.

Haviland Grade School students from USD 474 may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Haviland Grade School and the Haviland Park.

Students will get two days of meals, twice weekly, at the designated locations.