Hospital says risk of transmission to other employees or patients is low; residents of Douglas, Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties prepare for month at home

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to CJOnline at www.cjonline.com/subscribe.

TOPEKA — An employee at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, and the hospital has implemented new restrictions in response to the threat of infection.

The agency said the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, and the infected individual is collaborating with local health officials for monitoring. The VA now is restricting all non-patient visitors to Topeka and Leavenworth campuses, with a one-person exception for end-of-life situations.

Veterans who have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call before showing up at a VA hospital.

At least 71 Kansas residents and two out-of-state visitors have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two residents have died from the infection.

Residents in some of the state's most populous areas are preparing for a month-long stay at home with orders that take effect Tuesday. The orders are in place for Douglas, Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Other areas, including Shawnee and Riley counties, have closed bars and restaurants and banned gatherings of 10 or more in an effort to encourage social distancing.

Monday is also the first day in which state employees will stay at home for two weeks under the direction of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Essential workers are excluded from the home quarantines.

Kelly has issued executive orders to expand telemedicine, ease restrictions on truckers, close schools, and block evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs as part of the campaign against the spread of COVID-19. The Legislature before adjourning last week allocated $65 million for use in dealing with the pandemic.

Federal aid in jeopardy

In the U.S. Senate, lawmakers were searching for a breakthrough on a stimulus package to prop up an economy in free-fall over the spread of COVID-19.

Democrats on Sunday blocked a procedural move to advance the legislation, saying the trillions of dollars would flow more to businesses and less to their employees. Democratic leaders in the U.S. House were considering a rival stimulus plan.

"The coronavirus is causing an unprecedented crisis in our country — jeopardizing both the public safety and financial security of our families, workers, and businesses," said Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat from the 3rd District in Kansas. "As we work to address this public health emergency and provide economic relief, I’m fighting to ensure that the priorities of Kansas and the 3rd District are incorporated in any stimulus package Congress puts forward."

Saint Francis Ministries, a child placement provider that contracts with the Kansas Department of Children and Families, urged lawmakers to consider the needs of children and families.

The federal stimulus plan should ensure the same protection for nonprofits as for private business, said Morgan Rothenberger, spokeswoman for Saint Francis Ministries.

"The concern is that as stress on families increases with layoffs, business closures, etc., and lack of supplies in stores, bills unpaid, we will see increased need for our services," Rothenberger said. "Nonprofit organizations like Saint Francis will respond to those needs — that is never the concern. But we will need additional resources, especially as our workforce and resources become stretched when people are ill or caring for ill family members."

Supply scramble

Wichita State University President Jay Golden requested donations of personal protective equipment for use by health care workers, firefighters, emergency crews and law enforcement officers.

The university set up a curbside drop-off site on campus Monday to gather contributions of N-95 respirator masks, surgical masks, Latex gloves, surgical gowns and protective face shields.

In addition, WSU has been working with GoCreate, a Koch collaborative, regarding creation of masks.

"Things are changing rapidly, and WSU will adapt to do all that we can for the greater good," Golden said.

Meanwhile, the University of Kansas’ endowment association established a COVID-19 emergency relief fund. All donations are to be used in support of the university.

"From the student senate to alumni to faculty and staff, we've heard from many who want to help," said Dale Seuferling, the KU Endowment Association’s president. "The fact that people are thinking about how they can help others in their time of need assures me that we will get through this. I'm encouraged and inspired."

Check back for updates as this story develops.