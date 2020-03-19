Hillsboro – Kenneth Chopp, 83, died March 15, 2020 at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. He was born December 17, 1936 in Narka, Kansas to Joe and Emma (McDow) Chopp. He married Bernice Vaughn September 29, 1961 in Belleville, Kansas. Survivors include: daughters, Sharon (Ervin) Birdsong of Turon, KS, Diana Chopp of Hutchinson, Misty (Darin) Luthi of Hillsboro; companion, Margarett Tripp of Hillsboro; sister, Laura Marie Slagle of Belleville, KS; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife, Bernice Chopp in 2007. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Salem Home, Turon Senior Center, and Hillsboro American Legion Post 366 in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.