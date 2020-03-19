Bucklin- Imogene Jeanette Heinrich, 84, died March 8, 2020 at Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas. She was born October 6, 1935 in Fossten, Minnesota. Survived by three daughters Kathy McOmber and husband Kent, Brentwood, California, Patricia Chin Sue and husband Stephen and Jeanie Finch and husband Mark, all of Greensburg, Kansas, four Grandchildren Gregory Chin Sue, Folsom, California, Ryan McLaughlin, Ocala, Florida, Sara McLaughlin, Tampa, Florida, and Tyler Finch, Greensburg, three great-grandchildren Max Diaz, Jake McLaughlin, and Phoenix Jeffords. Funeral services and celebration of Imogene’s life will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Greensburg with Pastor Chu presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. Memorials are suggested to the Hill Top House, Bucklin, Kansas, and the American Heart Association, both in care of Fleener Funeral Home. PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.