On March 4, 2020, when Delbert Ross, rural Haviland, went out to check on his cows he noticed one was having trouble and it looked like her calf was being born backwards. He called his brother Gary Ross and they decided to call the local vet, Clint Skagg to assist.

They brought the cow to the barn, but when veterinarian Skaggs started pulling the calf he remarked that he did not feel a tail.

“We wondered then what other problems there might be,” Ross said. “But when it was born it started breathing on its own and it looked like there were no other problems.”

Ross then left the mother cow and her baby alone for a while in the barn and then went back and checked on them later.

“I helped him stand and he started to nurse right away,” Ross said. “He looks to be healthy in every way, except where there should be a tail, there is just a hole.”

Ross said, in the 40 years he has been running cattle he has never seen one born without a tail. A few years ago, he did have a cow that birthed healthy triplets.

This is this particular cow's second calf.

“We have turned it and the mama in with the other cattle,” he said. “They seem to be doing just fine.”

Ross currently has 70 total cows, with 49 calves already on the ground. He said he was unsure how the calf will continue to grow, but for now it looks like a happy, healthy, red white-faced bull calf.