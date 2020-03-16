Dark gray clouds covered the entire sky and drizzling rain was coming down as the Ghost Tech Paranormal Research Team, of New Mexico, and Shadow Encounters Paranormal, based out of Wichita and Salina, unloaded their equipment into The Temple, 336 S. Sante Fe Ave., on Saturday night.

The teams joined forces for an all night investigation in hopes to find paranormal activity including the ghost in a top hat that sits in the very top balcony in the Grand Theatre and a ghost of a little boy named Zachery in the basement.

Mary Landes, Director of the Salina Innovation Foundation, gave a tour of The Temple before the investigation.

“We are really happy we are finally going to meet our ghost. We have had several unusual encounters over the years,” Landes said.

During the tour the paranormal investigators found usual belongings and historical items that have been in the historic building for years including skulls and a creepy baby doll.

Kira Giebert, who operates her own business, Hello Kira, from the co-working space at The Temple, has video evidence of a shadow that appeared out of nowhere while getting her photograph taken with a group. Other coworkers in the building have reported having their hair being pulled unexpectedly in the building with no one else around.

The teams wanted to focus on where the most paranormal activity happens which was down in the basement and in the Grand Theatre. The basement consists of coal shoots and an old boiler. The Grand Theatre is where the first Isis Shrine Circus was in Salina.

Both teams claim to have heard and seen paranormal activity during the tour of the historic building that dates back to 1927 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was formerly called “The Masonic Temple” which served for a meeting place for the Salina-area Masons.

It took over an hour for both teams to set up more than eight video cameras that recorded in several of the rooms throughout The Temple with one central command location, which allowed someone to watch the live video footage.

Once the gear was set up, the groups divided up in teams to spread out through the six floors.

“We got a lot of noises, doors opening and closing, voices in our recordings, mysterious shadows, orbs, and personal encounters. There was more activity tonight compared to the last few times we have investigated there,” said Adam Barkley with Shadow Encounters.

The team members found several explainable phenomena, but none that was life-threatening.

The Ghost Tech Paranormal Research Team recorded video using GoPro and handheld cameras with plans on showing the paranormal documentary on Amazon Prime this October. Both teams used voice recorders, K2 meters which reads electromagnetic energy fields and ghost boxes which can detect voices coming through radio frequency.

“There was more activity compared to the last few times we have investigated there,” said Barkley.

Some of the unidentified noises were debunked by using radios to communicate to the different teams throughout the building. The sound of cars driving by could be heard from the large coal shoots in the basement, which could explain why several people are frightened when they hear those noises.

“We found a lot of door slamming. Up on the sixth floor in one of the rooms I saw a dark black shadow headed right toward me so I just darted off and ran away,” said Gary Woodward, with Shadow Encounters. “We are hoping to maybe give private ghost tours of The Temple around Halloween time.”

While it’s not clear what phenomena may lurk from the past at The Temple, Landes was hopeful for the future.

“We take it in all good fun. I don't know if anyone can ever really prove there are ghosts here,” Landes said. “We were successful on raising enough money for the roof. So we are excited to get that repaired as soon as possible once the rainy weather stops. We really want to save and protect our history here.”