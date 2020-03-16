Man crashes vehicle reported stolen into tree

SALINA — A Salina man crashed a stolen car into a tree late Sunday night.

Salina police said at 11:50 p.m. Sunday an officer was traveling northbound in the 1900 block of Haskett Avenue when he saw a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the officer recognized the Hyundai as being reported stolen last week from the 400 block of S. College Avenue anD valued at $7,000. The officer believed Seth Finch, 25, of Salina, was driving the vehicle and had active warrants for his arrest.

According to police, the officer followed the Elantra to 717 Smith Ave. and while waiting for other officers to arrive, saw what he believed to be a woman in the front passenger seat and possibly two children in the back seat.

Police said the car drove south and west through the yard, but the officer did not purse because of the children inside. Shortly after driving away the Elantra drove through a 7-foot section wooden fence and stuck a tree, at which point Finch ran on foot.

Police said a K-9 unit was brought into to track Finch and he was discovered hiding under a workbench in a detached garage at 603 Maple Ave..

According to police, a 34-year-old woman and three girls, aged 6, 7 and 10 were inside the vehicle. All four passengers complained of head pain and the youngest two girls weren’t wearing seat belts.

Police said Finch was arrested in connection to two probation violation warrants out of Saline County and Dickinson County District Courts, fleeing and eluding resulting in an accident, felony interference with law enforcement, three counts of aggravated endangering of a child, burglary, possession of stolen property, damage to property, driving while suspended, reckless driving, two counts of child passenger safety and no proof of insurance.