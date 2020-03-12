Following a standoff with law enforcement officers, a man killed himself Wednesday morning on the grounds of a Lansing church, a police official said.

Lt. Michael Dickason of the Lansing Police Department said the man called the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, threatening to hurt himself. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the man’s location at St. Francis de Sales Church, 900 Ida St.

At some point, the man shot himself with a rifle, Dickason said.

The incident happened near the Angel Falls Trail, which is located next to the church’s property.

“This is certainly a tragic event, and we lift up to God’s loving mercy the soul of this man,” the Rev. William McEvoy, a priest at St. Francis de Sales Church, said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Let’s pray for his family and friends, and for those first responders who were there and tried to prevent this end.”