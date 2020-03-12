Look for a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday in the Topeka area, with afternoon highs in the upper-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday, with highs expected in the lower-50s.

Saturday should see highs in the lower-40s, with a ;chance for rain and snow.

Sunday should be cloudy with highs in the upper-40s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind around 5 mph.

• Friday night: Rain. Low around 35. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

• Saturday: Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Saturday night: Cloudy, with a low around 34.

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

• Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

• Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Monday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

• Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

• Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 60.