Three projects for the City of Dodge City were announced as part of the more than $7.4 million awarded to transit projects across the state.

As part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Access, Innovation and Collaboration program, 33 projects were selected at the statewide Transit Day news conference Tuesday at the Capitol.

“Transportation is the supporting fiber of our lives – and too often – we assume that always means driving a car,” said KDOT deputy secretary Maggie Doll in a news release. “But thousands of Kansans do not have access to a car, are unable to drive or would prefer not to.

"That’s why I’m pleased that our new transportation program, FORWARD, retains the annual funding commitments to all modes of transportation, including transit, bicycle and pedestrian paths, aviation and rail.”

Transit project funds selected through the Access, Innovation and Collaboration programs for Dodge City will go toward a vehicle storage facility of $324,600; vehicle security cameras of $19,200 and a Shared Maintenance Facility of $147,160, which is a state-funded project. The vehicle storage facility and vehicle security cameras are part of federal funds.

Ultimately, improving transit access and services for transit users in Kansas, more than 10 million urban and rural transit rides are provided annually across the state.

“Currently, we have transit services in more than 90 counties. That is growing, and we need to keep it growing,” said Rep. Richard Proehl. “Quality transit services are important for the health of citizens and for our economy.”

