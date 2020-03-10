Staff reports

Tuesday

Mar 10, 2020 at 8:34 AM


Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.26; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.32; Soybeans $8.09

PCP prices: Wheat $4.13; Corn $3.83; Milo/cwt. $5.89; Soybeans $8.30

Scoular: Wheat $4.31; Corn $3.67; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $8.09