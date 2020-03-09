Two people were injured following a two vehicle accident in eastern Pratt County on Monday morning.

Injured in the accident were 19-year-old Jose Manuel Sevilla of Albuquerque, N.M. and 61-year-old Nancy McMaster of Wichita.

The accident occurred when Sevilla was westbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on East U.S. 54 about 12 miles east of Pratt.

The Chevrolet passed a vehicle then made a lane change to the outside lane where the front end of the Chevrolet struck the rear end of a westbound 2019 Dodge Charger driven by McMaster, said Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Mark Crump.

The two vehicles slid across the median and came to a stop on the shoulder next to the east bound lanes with the Chevrolet facing west and the Dodge facing west. The vehicles were facing each other front to front on the shoulder.

Pratt County EMS transported McMaster and Sevilla to Pratt Regional Medical Center. McMaster, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was treated and released. Sevilla, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was still being evaluated at 2 p.m.

Crump said excessive speed was a factor in this collision that was reported at 10:13 a.m. on March 9.

Pratt County Fire and Rescue, EMS and KDOT agencies responded.