Sunshine and highs in the lower-60s are expected Tuesday in the Topeka area, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s high also should be in the lower-60s, with increasing cloudiness expected.

There will be a very high rangeland fire danger Tuesday afternoon across portions of east-central and north-central Kansas., the weather service said.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 31.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

• Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

• Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.