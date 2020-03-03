1. Bakers and Makers Spices Workshop: 1-4 p.m. March 3, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $35 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in person. This class is for those that have some basic kitchen knowledge, and it is a hands-on test-kitchen type of workshop. Each class will have a specific topic or technique that we’ll tackle with the goal of exploration rather than perfection.

2. Tot Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. March 3, Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita. The Kansas Humane Society reaches out to area children by offering a Tot Tuesday monthly story time that fosters a sense of responsibility and compassion. Children will enjoy listening to fun, thoughtful stories about animals and how important they are to us; meeting KHS pets waiting for adoption and making treats for pets while practicing their fine motor skills. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Suggested donation is $4 per family.

3. Hutch Hornets 14U Fastpitch Fundraiser: 6 p.m. March 3, Texas T-Bone Steakhouse, 1419 E. 11th, Hutchinson. Support the local Hutch Hornets 14U fastpitch team. Players will be available from 6-8 p.m.