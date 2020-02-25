WASHINGTON - The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has announced a new partnership with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to offer a wide range of life-changing benefits to the growing number of Latino seniors and adults with disabilities throughout the United States.

“LULAC is extremely pleased and excited to form this new relationship with such a respected and well-known organization because we share a similar vision of creating a just and caring society in America,” said Sindy Benavides, National Chief Executive Officer. “A partner such as NCOA enables LULAC to help ensure that millions more older adults, adultos mayores, in our community living with disabilities and those with limited economic means are made aware of vital benefits, which will help them remain healthy nd enjoy a better quality of life,” she added.

“NCOA and LULAC have more than 160 years of combined experience and are two of the nation’s oldest and most respected organizations serving two of the fastest-growing demographics in America,” said Anna Maria Chávez, NCOA Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. “This partnership leverages NCOA’s broad experience with LULAC’s deep roots in the Latino community and will help millions of Latinos to age well, with dignity and economic security.”

Through the partnership, LULAC and NCOA will offer information and assistance in connecting Latinos who qualify for one or more of the following benefits programs: Medicare Part D Extra Help/Low-Income Subsidy, Medicare Savings Programs, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), State Pharmaceutical Assistance Programs, and Supplemental Security Income.

“This is a very exciting announcement that offers hope for older Latinos in the United States and Puerto Rico, many of them facing very challenging times economically,” says Elia Mendoza, National Vice-President for the Elderly. “These benefits are especially welcome news for more than 8.1 million Latinos who are caring for a family member 65-plus or Latino seniors who live alone, 15% men and 23% women,” adds Mendoza.

Recent research shows that older adults in the United States have experienced unprecedented growth in the past several decades, with Latinos representing the fastest-growing segment. In 2010, 2.9 million Latinos in the U.S. were aged 65 or older, a number projected to reach 17.5 million (19.8% of 65+ population) by 2050. [1]

“LULAC’s mission includes serving Latino boomers who are now 60 years of age or more as well as other, younger adults facing the challenge of disabilities in their lives and feeling alone or uncertain about what to do or where to turn,” said Benavides.

“NCOA and LULAC have been trusted friends in communities across our country for decades, and we are proud to join together at a time when the income equity gap in the United States is the largest in modern history and the need to address it has never been greater,” said Chávez.