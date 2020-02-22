MILTONVALE — Samuel Kenneth Stevenson, 80, of Miltonvale, entered into rest on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Cloud County Health Center, Concordia. He was born May 17, 1939, in Idana, Kan., to Samuel D. and Cleo B. (Angelo) Stevenson.

Samuel attended Clay Center High School, Clay Center. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962.

He married Brenda Charles on Aug. 7, 1964, in Oregon; they later divorced.

Samuel married Wendy (Short) Simmons on Dec. 28, 1985, in Harrisburg, Oregon. She survives of the home.

He worked for Sherman Brothers Trucking in Eugene, Ore., Fred Lucas Trucking in Monroe, Ore., and C & C Truck Line in Concordia. Later, Samuel was self-employed as a truck driver for several years before his retirement.

Samuel enjoyed participating in Tractor Pulls, cribbage and cards games and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy Stevenson, of Miltonvale; children, Dianna Stevenson-Orndoff (Jeff), of Conifer, Colo., Charles Stevenson, of Springfield, Ore., Shelia Copple, of Miltonvale, Heather Kennedy (Brodie), of Miltonvale, Melissa Jackson (Raymond), of Salina, and Samuel L. Stevenson (Francisca), of Fort Lewis, Wash.; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Rita Harms, of Wrangell, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Stevenson; great-granddaughter, Layla Kennedy; and nieces, Janice Harms and Maxine Stevenson.

Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

It was Samuel’s wishes to be cremated. Celebration of Life service will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Christian Church in Miltonvale, with Pastor Bob Burns officiating.

Private family inurnment will be in Miltonvale Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy Military Honor Guard.

The family suggests memorials to 22 Buddy Check or North Central Kansas Down Syndrome Society, in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.