As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, Hesston-Bethel Performing Arts will present the final concert in the 2019-20 season with Irish quintet Goitse at 7:30 p.m. March 9, at Hesston Mennonite Church on the Hesston College campus.

The name Goitse – pronounced “Go-wit-cha” – is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting that means “come here.” The group bids audiences to “come here” and enjoy the variety of instruments, as well as award-winning vocals from Áine McGeeney, who was awarded Best Female Vocalist in 2016 by the Irish American News, in their own compositions and traditional Irish tunes. They have been praised by Irish Music Magazine with “music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal.”

With artists coming together from Limerick, Ireland’s Irish World Academy, the group has become a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles. They have won several awards in their genre, including the Chicago Irish American News’ “Traditional Group of the Year” and “Group of the Year,” as well as the prestigious “Freiburger International Leiter 2016” award in Germany.

Single tickets for Goitse are available starting at $23, with discounts available for senior citizens. Hesston College and Bethel College students can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased at hesstonbethel.org, by calling 620-327-8105 or in person at the Hesston College Bookstore or Bethel College Thresher Shop during regular business hours.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. prior to showtime, HBPA season ticket holders are invited to the annual pie reception in the Hesston Mennonite Church Community Center. Single ticket holders may attend the pie reception for $5, payable at the door.