A highway ramp at a North Topeka cloverleaf interchange is scheduled to be closed Friday for repair work, officials said.

The ramp leading from westbound N.W. US-24 highway to northbound N.W. Topeka Boulevard will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, said Kristi Ericksen, traffic engineer for the city of Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will repairing guardrail at that location, Ericksen said.