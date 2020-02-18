Cimarron native Tosha Fields will bring 36 years of experience to SunPorch of Dodge City as the new director of nursing.

To introduce Fields to the community, SunPorch will hold a meet and greet and brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29.

Tours of the facility will also be available.

“I was attracted to SunPorch because of its mission and philosophy of person-centered care,” Fields said in a news release. “The atmosphere and the staff are most welcoming.

“That is the neat thing about living in smaller communities. You are familiar with many of the elders and staff members. This makes it more personal.”

SunPorch, located at 501 W. Beeson Road in Dodge City, offers such services as making the transition to long-term care easier for elders and families; round-the-clock nursing care; and on-site physical, occupational and speech therapies.

These services led Fields to join SunPorch.

“Many people are apprehensive about the transition to long-term care,” she said. “Our social services staff guides the elders and their families through the process, including the Medicaid application when appropriate.

“Licensed nurses also are available 24/7 and the full-service therapy department allows elders to maintain or re-gain their independence for as long as possible.”

Fields added that she loves to hear the stories from all the elders of SunPorch.

"We are blessed every day with learning something new about our elders; everyone has a story to tell," she said. "Sometimes you get the story in words, sometimes in actions, and sometimes it is just the look in their eyes that says it all.”

As the director of nursing, Fields will be responsible for advocacy, accountability and stewardship that applies to elders and families, staff members and the community.

“The goal is to provide the highest quality care and peace of mind to elders and families,” Fields said. “I also want to promote leadership, training and confidence for the staff so they can enhance people’s lives.

“We also want to spread our message throughout the communities we serve to ensure sustainability and continued growth.”

Fields received an associate degree in nursing at Dodge City Community College in 1983 after graduating from Cimarron High School.

After completing coursework from the Medical-Legal Institute in Houston, she became a legal nurse consultant in 2001 and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Kansas in 2011 and her master’s in nursing at Grantham University in Lenexa in 2015.

When time permits, she also teaches paraprofessional classes at DCCC and serves as a consultant.

“I am excited Tosha is joining our team and believes in our mission," SunPorch administrator Ryan Salinas said in a news release. "She has a great track record as a nurse, as well as an educator here in Dodge City.

“Tosha is respected by her peers and has the heart for serving elders. I look forward to partnering with her to help elders have a better rest of their lives here in southwest Kansas.”

