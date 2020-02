A Salina woman is out $1,000 after a scam involving someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

Salina Police said around 5 p.m. Friday a 46-year-old woman in the 1400 block of Oak Street got a phone call saying she needed to send $1,000, paid via Walmart gift cards, or her Social Security number would be suspended.

Police said the woman purchased two $500 gift cards and gave the numbers to the caller.