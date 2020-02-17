Woman victim of Social Security scam

A Salina woman is out $1,000 after a scam involving someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

Salina Police said around 5 p.m. Friday a 46-year-old woman in the 1400 block of Oak Street got a phone call saying she needed to send $1,000, paid via Walmart gift cards, or her Social Security number would be suspended.

Police said the woman purchased two $500 gift cards and gave the numbers to the caller.

Chris Thile to perform at McCain, and Lied

Chris Thile will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Auditorium in Manhattan, and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive in Lawrence.

Prices will range from $39-$89 for McCain Auditorium and $19-$50 for Lied Center.

Chris Thile is a multi-Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow and hosts the radio show “Live From Here.” Thile, a mandolin player, composer and vocalist, has released several albums, including his recently released “Thanks For Listening” album.

