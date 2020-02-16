Kyle Nauman of Pratt has been appointed as the new director of Youth Core Ministries Core Life program at the Barron Theater.

Originally from Louisburg, KS, Nauman attended Neosho County Community College in Chanute and then went to Ottawa University. He worked at BTI in Pratt for a short period prior to accepting his new position at YCM.

Nauman and his wife Kelsie, who is YCM's director of Core Mentoring in Pratt, have been volunteers for several years in the Core Life Program.

Core Life meets at the Barron every Tuesday night, Middle School from 6:00 p.m.-7:15 p.m., and High School from 7:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m.. Activities include soccer, air hockey, foosball, ping pong, pool and other more organized games where the youth play together and can win prizes. Then Nauman talks about Bible stories and how they pertain to the things the youth are dealing with today.

Core Life youth will attend the Winter Jam in Wichita on Feb. 7 and later a concert in Great Bend. Nauman is working with the Core Life directors in other communities to schedule some joint fun events to give the students more options of things they can do.

“For so many reasons many of our kids struggle with feeling loved, we offer a place with safe supportive adults that care for them and truly desire to see these kids succeed,” Nauman said. “I want the kids to understand that no matter what we are here for them and we care about them. I also want to create a culture that helps these kids to know their worth and to know that even though the circumstances that they are in it doesn’t have to stay that way.”

Nauman said that he wants kids to understand how much Jesus loves them and that they can have a relationship with him. He reaches out to youth by going to both Skyline and Pratt Middle School and High School as well as meeting and hanging out with kids outside the school setting.

"We are so thrilled that Kyle has decided to take the Core Life director role in Pratt,” said Deborah Factor, YCM Executive Director. “He has been a volunteer in the program. The youth already know him, they know he really cares. I think it will be a smooth transition and I know he'll do a great job!" she added.

The Naumans have two daughters Laikynn and Aspyn.

For additional information about YCM and the Core Life program, please visit www.youthcoreministries.org.