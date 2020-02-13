This year Butler Vocal Music will host the very first Valentine's Day Dinner and Cabaret for Valentine’s Day.





A full evening

The night will feature dinner, silent auctions, live music and guest Mark Larson from KWCH 12.



A great menu

Dinner will feature seasonal greens with sugared walnuts, Feta cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, and dried cranberries in a Balsamic Vinaigrette; grilled medallions of beef; herb Grilled chicken; roasted garlic mashed potatoes; Haricot Vert; artisan breads and butter; and assorted petit desserts. A vegetarian pasta option is available, and a cash bar, will be available





Top singers

Select student soloists and ensembles will entertain following auditions during the first two weeks of the semester spring semester. Performers have not yet been publicly announced.





If you go

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

WHERE: Hubbard Welcome Center-Clifford Stone Room, Butler Community College, El Dorado.

HOW MUCH: $25 per person.



