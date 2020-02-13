Close to $1,000 worth of items are missing after a purse was stolen from a vehicle in a Salina garage this week.

Salina police said between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue, a 2019 Honda Odyssey was parked in a house garage overnight.

Police said when Christina Mikesell-Green, 43, of Salina, went to work on Wednesday, she realized the garage was only half-way closed. After arriving at work, she discovered her maroon, leather Fossil purse was missing.

The purse contained a wallet with $300 cash, a pack of EpiPens, Target gift card, Walmart gift card and various IDs and credit cards. Police said the total value of the items is just under $1,000.

Police said there are no suspects and no video surveillance of the incident.