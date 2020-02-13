CAWKER CITY — Myra Meadows, 77, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Manuel, of the home, and sons, Tim and Darrin and their families.

Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Cawker City United Methodist Church, followed by a reception.

Cremation has taken place; there will be no visitation.

Memorials may be given to the Donor’s Choice of churches.

Roberts Family Funeral Service, Beloit, is handling arrangements.

