The McPherson Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee will host the 35th Annual Farm Forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 24th at the First United Methodist Church in McPherson.

The Farm Forum is an opportunity to bring the agriculture and business sectors together for networking, to recognize those who make a difference to the agriculture community and to share information on current agriculture topics that affect us all.

Keynote speaker Mark Potter will speak about “Embrace the Journey.”

Potter grew up in Sedan, where he was a basketball and baseball fanatic. As a stand-out in both sports, he was recruited to play at the collegiate level. He first attended Cowley County Community College and then went on to finish his playing career at Kansas Newman College where he earned a degree in Secondary Education.

After teaching and coaching at the high school level for 11 years, Potter took on the challenge to restart the men’s basketball program at his Alma Mater, now called Newman University. He remained at Newman for 19 years and just recently left the coaching profession to become a key-note speaker — feeling a calling on his life to share his experiences as a coach and to become an advocate for mental illness. Potter’s battle with severe depression and his rise to victory is what he refers to as a “national championship”.

The chamber will also be recognizing Gary and Eileen Patrick as the 2019 Farm Family, and the McPherson County Fire Departments will be the 2019 Friend of Agriculture honorees.

Tickets for the forum are $15 per person for the presentation and evening meal catered by Knackies Meats & Sweets. Tickets are required to attend and must be purchased by February 20th at the McPherson Chamber office, at 306 N. Main.