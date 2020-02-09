25 years ago

Feb. 10, 1995

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Darryl Strawberry, suspended by baseball this week for drug problems, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of tax evasion in exchange for a recommended sentence of three months in prison. The plea bargain includes three months of home confinement with an electric monitor and a fine of between $150,000 and $250,000. Strawberry, released by the San Francisco Giants right after he was suspended for 60 days by baseball, could play in 1995 if he gets another job.

Feb. 10, 1995

WASHINGTON — By 2020, China will have a million more men than women of prime marrying age, researchers say, as a result of Chinese family preference for boys, undervaluing of females and a pattern of sex selection that includes infanticide. Marcus W. Feldman, a Stanford University population scientist, said Chinese social and government policies that limit families to one child, has intensified a bias in China against female children and will lead to a gender imbalance of almost 10 percent more young adult men than women. Modern medical techniques that can determine gender in the unborn are being used to make abortion decisions in China, said Feldman. "Sex selection is illegal, but it still goes on," he said. All these factors will come together in 2020 to create a society where there are about 110 men in their early 20s for every 100 women, he said. This could have profound effects on society. "One effect will be that there will be a greater age difference" between partners in first-time marriages, he said. This also means that men from wealthy families would be more apt to marry young because they would have the money to compete for the scarce eligible bride, he said. Another effect would be an increase in prostitution. If there is a shortage of women in a society, he said, young men would be more apt to seek female companionship among professionals. Feldman said the Chinese government is trying to change the attitudes toward baby girls by increasing their economic value. "The state is establishing industries where women could work and earn money," he said. "The idea is to increase the value of women by making them economically important to the family.

Feb. 10, 1995

JERUSALEM — In a rare interview, the wife of House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Thursday defended her $2,500-a-month job attracting American companies to a high-tech business park in Israel championed by her husband. "If I were going to get a political payoff, it would not be for the amount of money I am making," Marianne Gingrich told The Associated Press. "I mean, that's ridiculous." Gingrich has acknowledged he promoted the idea of an Israeli enterprise zone where companies can operate free of most taxes. But he has said his wife was hired by the company promoting the park because of her own experience and that he never mentioned her company, the Israeli Development Export Co., in talks with Israeli officials. He also has said her job involves no lobbying of the U.S. government and thus poses no conflict of interest with his own duties as House speaker.

Feb. 10, 1995

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. J. William Fulbright, whose criticism of America's "arrogance of power" in Vietnam gave intellectual substance to the anti-war movement, died Thursday at 89. Fulbright was an early mentor to Bill Clinton, who worked as clerk in his Senate office while a student at Georgetown University and who, years later, awarded him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. If it weren't for Fulbright, Clinton said Thursday at the White House, "I don't think I'd be here today." Fulbright was the architect of the Fulbright scholarships, an international exchange program in which tens of thousands of students and teachers from more than 120 countries have gone abroad to study. He considered its creation, first financed by the sale of U.S. war property left overseas after World War II, among his finest achievements.

50 years ago

Feb 11, 1970

WASHINGTON — The nation's third nuclear-powered attack aircraft carrier, to be built at a cost of $510 million, will be named the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. President Nixon announced today the huge new carrier with a two-reactor nuclear plant would be named in honor of late president. The While House said the carrier is expected to be the modern warship in the world. Keel-laying is scheduled this spring at Newport News, Va., where Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Co. will build the carrier. Construction is expected to take 5 years.

Feb. 11, 1970

Friday will mark the 50th anniversary of the League of Women Voters of the United States. "The league was formed by the women who led the fight for women's suffrage and who saw the vote both as a right and as a responsibility," said Mrs. Bruce B. Benscn, Amherst, Mass., national president. The Salina LWV was formed in 1954. There now are approximately 80 members. Mrs. Robert Jacques, 509 W. Republic, is president. The local LWV maintains an active schedule. A league-sponsored tutoring program is held every Tuesday night at Carver center to offer interested persons an opportunity to fulfill requirements for high school equivalance diplomas.The local league has endorsed an open housing ordinance for Salina. League speakers on fair housing are available. Interested organizations can call Mrs. Jackson, TA 3-3938.

Feb. 11, 1970

Because of a presidential veto and a new state law, the Salina area vocational technical school may have a hard time paying bills the remainder of the 1970 school year. If it does squeak by into the next fiscal year, it may credit 'belt tightening" by Eugene Lundgrin, the school's director. "We've had to stop buying school supplies," Lundgrin said. 'It's all we can do to pay salaries and our utility bills." Lundgrin said the school has about $161,000 on which to operate the remainder of the fiscal year ending June 30. This figures out to be about $32,000 month. Teacher salaries account for $28,000 of this figure. The school's monthly light bill takes another $2000 and that leaves another $2,000 to pay telephone and other monthly bills, Lundgrin said. Lundgrin said one of the causes of the school's money shortage was President Nixon's veto of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare appropriation. The bill authorized federal funds for vocational education. The state of Kansas was to receive an estimated $1,873,262 in federal funds for vocational training this year. The Salina school's share of this was $119,963, Lundgrin said. However, the school has received $63,000 of this amount. And part of this amount was distributed by the state in anticipation of federal funds not yet appropriated.

75 years ago

Feb. 10, 1945

TOPEKA — Kansas now has about 195,000 men in military service, Col. Raymond F. Montgomery, assistant state director of selective service, discloses in the first official statement of the number of Kansans bearing arms. He added that the number might reach 200,000 to 215,000 “before it’s over.” In the last war only about 80,000 Kansans served, he said. The present total, Montgomery explained, includes between 130,000 and 135,000 men or approximately half of those between 18 and 38 who are registered in the draft. About 60,000 more include men who were in the national guard, regular army or navy, or over 38.

Meanwhile, both Gov. Andrew Schoeppel and Gen. M.R. McClean, state selective service director, declined to comment on a new telegram from Sen. Reed (R-Kan.) urging that the drafting of farm workers be halted pending clarification of the selective service law. McClean said previous complaints forwarded by Reed were being investigated but a report had not been completed.

Feb. 10, 1945

BALTIMORE — One of America’s leading plane designers predicted today that aircraft would travel 1,000 to 1,500 miles per hour “within the next 10 to 15 years.” “And I’m no crystal gazer,” declared Payton M. Magruder, of the Glenn L. Martin Company, who designed the B-26 Marauder medium bomber and helped put on paper such planes as the Martin Mars — the world’s largest flying boat.

Feb. 10, 1945

WASHINGTON — Col. Elliott Roosevelt’s dog “Blaze” got his now celebrated high priority ride across the country “just as a sort of a favor” to the colonel’s sister, Mrs. Anna Boettiger. Maj. Gen. H.L. George, chief of the Air Transport Command, told the senate military subcommittee that Col. Ray W. Ireland, assistant chief of staff for priorities and traffic at the headquarters ATC here, established the priority for “Blaze” after a telephone conversation with Mrs. Boettiger at the white house. George said Mrs. Boettiger had requested that the dog be transported from the capital to Mrs. Elliott Roosevelt in Hollywood, Calif., but he added “no mention of priority was made in the conversation.” Three servicemen with low priorities were forced off the plane at Memphis, Tenn., while “Blaze” completed his trip to the coast.

Feb. 10, 1945

KANSAS CITY — Nails may be surplus property to the government, but they’re a mighty welcome sight to the man behind the hammer. More than 600 kegs of the hard-to-get items are stored at Smolan, (Camp Phillips), to be sold through the treasury department’s surplus property office here. To hardware wholesalers over the country who have been faced with restricted nail allotments those 600 kegs of brand new nails are proving a pleasant prospect, as witnessed by the steady stream of bids coming into the regional office.

100 years ago

Feb. 10, 1920

The campaign fund for Kansas Wesleyan University today passes the $100,000 mark totaling $104,500, Dr. L. B. Bowers, president, announced. This total includes a gift of $10,000 made by W.L. Nesmith, of the Nesmith Bible Chair Foundation, under conditions which governed the other gifts to this chair of Bible at the University. This evening the executive committee of the campaign will meet at the Y.M.C.A. for six o'clock supper with the Chairman of the committee, W. W. Watson, for the purpose of outlining final plans for the continuance of the campaign.

Feb. 10, 1920

Reports today state that the Larabee Milling company, a corporation that operates several large flour mills in various parts of the country, has secured a site in Salina and contemplates, later, the erection of a mill building here.

Feb. 10, 1920

Very little routine business marked the special session of the city council last night. The street and alley committee reported favorably on a light at the corner of Phillips and Crawford and on an incandescent light at Eleventh and Charles.The public health committee refused to report on the location of a pest house, and the council went into secret session for the purpose of considering some things they wanted to talk over among themselves.

Feb. 10, 1920

Thelma Waldon and Jerry Peterson were arrested last night in a room on North Fifth street and charged with occupying a room for immoral purposes. They were allowed to go on bond of $25 each and their hearing before Judge Fort set for two o'clock this afternoon.

Feb. 10, 1920

The United Telephone company has announced the construction Immediately of a new copper circuit toll line from Salina to LaCrosse. Material for the line is now being distributed. The circuit, which will be over 100 miles in length, passes from Salina through Brookvllle, Ellsworth, Lorraine, Holyrood, Claflin, Hoisington and on to LaCrosse. It is expected the improvement will be completed by April.

125 years ago

Feb. 11, 1895

TOPEKA, Kan. — In a decision handed down the Supreme Court held that the law was unconstitutional under which western Kansas counties had been paying bounties for wolves and rabbits. The case was brought by the Union Pacific to restrain the collection of a bounty tax in Wallace county.

Feb. 11, 1895

City News. Two cases of scarlet fever were reported Saturday. One was the daughter of C. W. Lynn and the other a niece of C. Post. The automatic switch board in which John Anderson and L. O. Wight are talking of investing, was invented by two brothers by the name of Eric and Frank Lundquist at Lindsborg, and patented about eight months ago. The Abilene Reflector dilates upon the giddy gaieties of that town in the following short paragraph: We understand that, owing to the deeplv religious nature of the Abilene people, the opera house will be closed during Lent. It will also be closed before and after Lent.

H. M. Atherton took a flashlight picture of the ball room party the other night at the National. He says he has a pretty good negative. Some buildings have had to be supplied with several sets of water pipes already this winter. The plumbers are having a great time. The gas pipes have had to be thawed out as well.

Feb. 11, 1895

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Sarah Jackson and Bertie Fishback, colored, convicted of vagrancy, were sold at public auction for six months. The women were bought by two colored men, Henry Jackson and Richard Coleman, for $1.05 and $2, respectively.