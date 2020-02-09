1. Support a cause

Heartcakes for Hopecare will be 6 to 9 p.m. February 13 at The McPherson Museum, 1111 E. Kansas.

The evening is a fundraiser to support providing medical and dental services for uninsured patients and families in McPherson with the help of McPherson GraceMed.

The evening will feature a social time, catered meal, a Sing-Along with Big Red Sam, raffles and a silent auction.



In February 2019, the event raised more than $10,000. The 2020 goal is $15,000.







2. Head to broadway

A Night of Broadway” performance will be Feb. 15 and 16 at the McPherson Opera House, 219 S. Main. The show is a McPherson Community Theatre Musical Revue filled with some of the greatest and most memorable music and tuneful skits performed. The show is a benefit for the McPherson Opera House. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets can be purchased at www.mcphersonoperahouse.org.

3. Put your red on

The Red Event at the McPherson American Legion, 401 N. Main will be hosted by Xi Iota Epsilon, Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Cost: $20 per person. Light appetizers included. Cash bar. Auction. Dance to music provided by DJ Lucky 7. For tickets call 620-242-3007 or 620-242-4109. Proceeds will benefit Jennifer Burch, currently battling cancer.

4. Have dinner

The McPherson America Legion will host a Valentines Steak Dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the McPherson American Legion, 401 N. Main. Music provided by the Sammie & Michelle King Band. Reservations are required. Call 241-0343 or 241-8600.

5. Visit Maker's Street

February's Makers Street - The Lindsborg Art Walk will celebrate heart art of all kindsfrom 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14

Stops to make:: Red Barn Studio - Author, poet & journalist Brian D’Ambrosio will be working on his current works, including “Remarkable Women of Kansas: Pioneers, Poets, and Politicians;” The White Peacock - View the annual “Heart Art” Community Exhibition. Artists of all ages and skill level are welcome to submit their own interpretation of Heart Art; Collections & Essentials - Artist Terri Tharp will showcase her hand-crafted paper chandeliers and earrings; The Courtyard Gallery - Betty Houchen will display her watercolors and etched ceramic tiles; Small World Gallery - Stop by and make “sunshine mail” to brighten someone’s day. Sunshine mail may be sent anonymously (there will be envelopes and stamps at the ready) or can be delivered by the maker. Supplies provided.





